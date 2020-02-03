Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $206,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,530 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 349,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 581,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,030,063. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

