MonaCoin (MONA) Price Reaches $1.89 on Top Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $124.44 million and approximately $38.49 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00020085 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, QBTC, CryptoBridge and Zaif. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 58.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,412.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.83 or 0.02024705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.04072307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00754355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00126569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00798168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009426 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00026705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00709587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Fisco, Upbit, Bitbank, Bleutrade, Zaif, QBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

