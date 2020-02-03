Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. 2,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.87 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.