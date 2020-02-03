Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,791 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $58,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,694 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 906.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

MDLZ traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.73. 436,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,309,419. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $59.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.