Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to at Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from to in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.83.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,700. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $184.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average is $159.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 18,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $3,015,284.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,061,478.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.36, for a total value of $387,816.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 321,394 shares in the company, valued at $52,502,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,279 shares of company stock worth $42,482,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.