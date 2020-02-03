Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth about $3,029,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fitbit by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,594,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 154,671 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $508,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,284.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.30 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

NYSE FIT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,594. Fitbit Inc has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fitbit Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

