Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,453.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,063. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

