Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 737,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,481,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $2,561,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXP traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.29. 3,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,043. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.31.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

