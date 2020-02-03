Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.02. 60,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

