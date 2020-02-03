Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 12,950 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.79. 3,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,648. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.13. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $172.67 and a twelve month high of $251.81.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

