Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 50,751 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,751 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,788,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92,024 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,420,308.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

