Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,424,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,271,000 after purchasing an additional 727,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 90.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,517 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 779.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $981,000.

IXJ stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,519. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

