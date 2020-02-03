Morgan Stanley Upgrades Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Adecoagro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Shares of AGRO opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.37 million, a P/E ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 0.75. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.31 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.