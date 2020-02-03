NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH) Insider James Saralis Buys 18,000 Shares

NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH) insider James Saralis bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,786.11).

LON NAH traded down GBX 39.42 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 56.98 ($0.75). The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,719. NAHL Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 129 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a report on Monday.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

