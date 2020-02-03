Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.62. 341,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,272. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $543.25 million, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSSC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

