Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 375 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,795. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $69.04 and a 12 month high of $86.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

