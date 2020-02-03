Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.37. 32,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,100. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $145.28 and a 1 year high of $193.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

