Narwhal Capital Management Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,881,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,013,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $196.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

