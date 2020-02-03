Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

GM traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $33.76. 11,384,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,858,618. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

