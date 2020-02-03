Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after buying an additional 239,639 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 993,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,696,000 after acquiring an additional 157,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 751,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,826,000 after acquiring an additional 234,989 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,445,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,105,080.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,363 shares of company stock worth $27,815,318. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $115.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,760. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from to in a report on Friday, January 24th. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

