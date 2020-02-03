Nasdacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $363,399.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and $363,399.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00050352 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,254,943 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

