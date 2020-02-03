Nebula AI (NBAI) Market Cap Hits $517,603.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $517,603.00 and $61.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00037022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.36 or 0.05913587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024675 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00129789 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035218 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010732 BTC.

About Nebula AI

NBAI is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,885,467,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

