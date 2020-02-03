Needham & Company LLC Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $150.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.11.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $107.42. 34,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Qorvo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Qorvo by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after purchasing an additional 144,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

