NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) dropped 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.50, approximately 53,859 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 840,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NPTN. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on NeoPhotonics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.66.

The stock has a market cap of $353.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $181,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 24,732 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $209,480.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,111 shares of company stock valued at $573,517 over the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

