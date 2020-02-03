Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.96

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (TSE:NEPT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.96 and last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 84401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

Separately, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $292.96 million and a PE ratio of -5.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, Senior Officer Jean-Daniel Bélanger sold 29,518 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$112,168.40.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

