New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Buys New Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $357.57. 153,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,551. The company has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.50 and its 200 day moving average is $300.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $356.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

