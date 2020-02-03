New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Buys New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,557,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,135,000 after purchasing an additional 161,919 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after purchasing an additional 540,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,803,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.48 and a 52-week high of $123.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.23.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

