New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from to in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

NYSE GE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 50,036,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,130,906. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.