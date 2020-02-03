New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has $304,000 Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.15. 8,422,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,941,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

