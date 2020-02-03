New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Purchases New Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after acquiring an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,912,000 after buying an additional 552,223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 733,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,921,000 after buying an additional 414,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $98.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.