New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.73. 436,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,309,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

