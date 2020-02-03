New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Trims Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.46. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,470 shares of company stock worth $6,836,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

