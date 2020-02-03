New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Trims Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,041,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after buying an additional 194,987 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.69. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

