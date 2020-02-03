New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.85 Million Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.28% of EnPro Industries worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 233.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

