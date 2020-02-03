New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.36, for a total transaction of $267,093.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,011 shares in the company, valued at $16,501,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.36, for a total transaction of $1,327,136.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,709 shares in the company, valued at $176,381,262.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,279 shares of company stock worth $42,482,255. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $173.20 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $184.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.83.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

