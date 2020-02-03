New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Genworth Financial worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 837,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 3,644.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.68. Genworth Financial Inc has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

