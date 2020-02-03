New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,340 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.28% of Sleep Number worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,227,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 386.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the period.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

SNBR stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. Sleep Number Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $149,762.42. Also, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 14,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $708,950.45. Insiders have sold a total of 27,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.