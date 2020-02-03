New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of MEDNAX worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 56.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 78.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth about $161,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MEDNAX Inc has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $38.88.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

