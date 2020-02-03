Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.70

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $45.66, with a volume of 391266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $27,382.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,843.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,070 shares of company stock worth $1,871,414 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $2,821,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 75.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 95.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.