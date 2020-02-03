Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$7.14 ($5.06) and last traded at A$7.10 ($5.04), approximately 207,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 101,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$7.03 ($4.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$7.00 and its 200-day moving average is A$6.64. The company has a market cap of $575.10 million and a PE ratio of 13.65.

Nick Scali Company Profile (ASX:NCK)

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers lounges, dining tables and chairs, armchairs, buffets/cabinets, TV units, coffee tables, consoles, rugs, mirrors, and pendants and lamps.

