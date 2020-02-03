NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Shares Down 2.1%

NioCorp Developments Ltd (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62, 84,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 97,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

