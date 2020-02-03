NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Invests $329,000 in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter.

Ra Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 81,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,692. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARX. BidaskClub lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $494,362.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,589.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,816 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

