NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Lowers Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Metlife were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 0.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,219,000 after buying an additional 57,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,980,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,888,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after buying an additional 28,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Metlife by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,993,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,006,000 after buying an additional 339,843 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Metlife stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.81. 2,650,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,550. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

