NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Takes $207,000 Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Allegion by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $549,591.91. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLE stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.21. 461,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $85.22 and a 52 week high of $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.49.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

