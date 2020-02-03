Noku (NOKU) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Noku has a market capitalization of $477,358.00 and approximately $524.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noku has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Noku

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

