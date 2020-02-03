Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NSC. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.00.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $166.33 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

