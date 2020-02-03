North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr (LON:NAS) Trading Down 0.4%

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:NAS) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,380 ($44.46) and last traded at GBX 3,410 ($44.86), approximately 2,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,422.80 ($45.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $485.62 million and a PE ratio of 10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,440.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,148.70.

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.46) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000,000 ($3,946,329.91).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

