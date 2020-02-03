Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NESRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

Shares of NESRF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.57. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Northern Star Resources has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.