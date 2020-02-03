Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,093,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 9,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.78. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,578 shares of company stock worth $5,911,613. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

