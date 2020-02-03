Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.1% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.45.

Shares of NOC traded down $10.98 on Monday, hitting $363.59. 1,061,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,243. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.26. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

